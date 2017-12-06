Enjoy evening of folk music at Spilsby Theatre

Spilsby Theatre is the venue for an evening of folk music this Saturday, December 9.

Headline is Daria Kulesh, who has recently completed her first solo UK tour.

The singer has now published two albums, with her latest Long Lost Home released earlier this year.

Also appearing is Minnie Birch, a singer/songwriter who has appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and wowed audiences with tours in Iceland, Germany and America.

Her debut album Floundering received national airplay coverage on BBC Radio 2, BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio 1.

Completing the line up are Supermoon, an acoustic duo who released their debut EP earlier this year.

Hannah and Griff are both former members of other folk and rock bands.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from www.spilsbytheatre.com or the Spilsby Theatre box office on 01790 752936.