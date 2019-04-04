Enjoy an evening of music with Alford Silver Band

Audiences in Alford can enjoy an evening of free music later this week, courtesy of Alford Silver Band.

Alford Silver Band will perform at Alford Corn Exchange, in Market Place, on Friday, April 5, at 7.30pm.

Thanks to generous sponsorship from Alford Town Council, there will be no admission charge.

Vice-chairman of Alford Silver Band Mike Green said: “Alford Town Council is fully supportive of the work we do in schools and with young people throughout the area, giving them the chance to experience live music and to try playing an instrument themselves.

“The council has very generously sponsored us to give a number of free performances in the town so that everyone in Alford can benefit from what we do.”

Under the baton of young musical director Josh Wilkinson, the band is going from strength to strength.

And assistant musical director and the band’s principal cornet, Andrew Taylor, is working with other dedicated members of the band to bring on the talented group of young people who are joining the band’s training programmes, as well as forming a partnership with Alford Primary School to take live music to the children.

Andrew said: “These are exciting times.

“We are getting a huge interest from youngsters and the future of music in Alford is looking very bright.

“Our training programme is now well established and caters for people at every level of experience and knowledge - both youngsters and those who are more mature.”

Although there will be no fee for entry to the concert, there will be a raffle to raise funds for the work of the band.

Audience members who enjoy themselves will also have the opportunity to make a voluntary donation as they leave the hall at the end of the evening.

• To find out more about Alford Silver Band, visit www.alfordsilverband.co.uk or call 01507 466330.