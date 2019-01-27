Enjoy 2019 at Neverland Theatre

A Skegness theatre isn’t ready for pantomime season to end just yet - so head down to the Neverland Theatre for a whole year of fun.

There will be five different pantomimes for audiences to enjoy and plenty of baddies to ‘boo’.

Gary Starr Productions present Peter Pan-tomime on Easter Sunday (April 21) and Easter Monday (April 22).

There are six chances to catch the show, with performances at 11am, 1.30pm and 4pm on both days.

The month of August will see four other pantomimes delight audiences at Neverland Theatre.

First will be Aladdin on Thursday, August 1, and Friday, August 2.

Shows are at 11am, 1.30pm and 4pm on both days.

The following week’s pantomime will be Beauty and the Beast.

Shows on Thursday, August 8, and Friday, August 9, are at 11am, 1.30pm and 4pm on both days.

Goldilocks and the Three Bears is the next pantomime on Thursday, August 22, and Friday, August 23.

Again, shows will be at 11am, 1.30pm and 4pm on both days.

Rounding off the month of pantomimes is family favourite Jack and the Beanstalk on Thursday, August 29, and Friday, August 30.

There will be six chances to catch the show, with performances at 11am, 1.30pm and 4pm on both days.

All shows are an hour long, with a 20 minute interval.

There will be meet and greet opportunities for each pantomime.

Tickets are £5.99. To book, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/gary-starr-productions