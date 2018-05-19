Embassy Theatre show pays tribute to the late David Bowie

A breathtaking concert celebrating the music of the late David Bowie is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Bowie Experience - The Golden Years Tour will be at the Grand Parade venue next Sunday, May 27.

Laurence Knight stars in the show which pays tribute to David Bowie, with some of his best and most memorable hits.

Audiences will be treated to renditions of Space Oddity, Starman, Life On Mars, Let’s Dance and Fashion.

A show spokesman said: “Bowie Experience continues to amaze audiences with an astounding attention to detail, bringing the golden years of David Bowie to theatres across the globe.

“Bowie Experience is the number one celebration of the world’s greatest pop icon and his music.”

Tickets, priced at £24 for adults and £10 for children, available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk and 01507 613100.