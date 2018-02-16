Embark on magical quest coming to Skegness

Audiences will be transported to a world of imagination and mystery in the latest show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Cirque Enchantment will be at the Grand Parade venue next Saturday, February 24, at 7.30pm.

It follows a young girl called Scarlett who has a big imagination.

While reading her enchanted storybook, the circus in her mind will come to life on stage.

Scarlett then embarks on an adventure through good and evil led by Miss Enchantra, played by Paige Brooklyn Cook.

Paige said: “This is a magical, creative, colourful and dynamic production and so much fun to perform.”

The show is perfect for youngsters, as it features songs from One Direction, Sia, Paloma Faith, Rihanna and many other artists.

Creative director and writer of the show, Stuart Glover, added: “Enchantment is an exciting new production with a modern contemporary feel.

“If you are a fan of pop music, dance and circus, then this is the show for you. “We want to fill those cold winter afternoons and evenings with some breath taking magic.”

Tickets, priced at £22 for adults and £15 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk

You can also call the Embassy Theatre Box Office on 01507 613100.