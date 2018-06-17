Eighty year anniversary for Skegness Playgoers

To celebrate their 80th anniversary, Skegness Playgoers present a hilarious and heart-warming play at Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, in Skegness.

Cheshire Cats will be at the Prince George Street venue from Thursday, June 28 to Saturday, June 30, at 7.30pm.

The play follows the ups and downs of five women who are set to take on the London Moonwalk.

It stars Hilary, played by Mandy Baron, Yvonne, played by Karen Revill, Siobhan, played by Gill Mcmahon, Vicky, played by Andrea Hall and Maggie, played by Natasha Connor.

However the sixth member of the Cheshire Cats, Andrew, played by Steve Dickons, doesn’t quite fit the physical criteria to be a Cheshire Cat.

A spokesman for Skegness Playgoers said: “The Cheshire Cats is a girls night out and a real mission to support a cause close to many people’s hearts.

“The show will create lots of laughs and maybe even a few tantrums and tears along the way.”

“The cast of Cheshire Cats is a collaboration of members who are new to Skegness Playgoers and some that have been with the society for over 50 years.”

Proceeds from the show will be donated to the Moonlight Walk charity.

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults and £7 for students, available from www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk