Egg-citing event coming to Alford

Alford Town Promotions will deliver its first egg-citing event on Saturday, April 20.

The new group has been set up to promote the town and help support and arrange events for everyone to enjoy.

The first event is sure to be a cracker as it involves a treasure hunt and Easter bonnet competition.

The starting point is Alford Library, with the bonnets at 10am and the hunt at 10.30am; with a cake sale too.

For the hunt, follow the clues to track down landmarks around the town; answer the questions and collect the stamps.

Complete and return the form, with each paying child receiving an Easter prize.

Entry is £1.50 and remember to take along your own Easter bonnet for the parade and competition.