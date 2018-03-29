Egg-cellent fun at Gunby Hall this Easter

A National Trust property near Spilsby is inviting visitors to try its ever popular Cadbury Easter egg hunts.

Gunby Hall, Estate and Gardens is holding the Easter egg hunts from Friday, March 30 to Monday, April 2.

Have a quack-ing time at Gunby Hall - keep a look out for yellow ducklings to claim your chocolate prize. EMN-180323-110045001

Collect a hunt sheet from the dedicated meeting point, find all the fifteen hidden ducklings, solve the puzzle and claim your Cadbury Easter egg.

Gunby Visitor Experience Manager, Astrid Gatenby says: ‘We can’t wait to open our doors again to visitors this Easter.

“It’s normally one of our busiest times of the year as people enjoy seeing the gardens come back to life and like to be out and about with their family and friends.”

Gates open from 11am.

Gunby cat Craig enjoying some spring sunshine - perhaps you will spot him this weekend. EMN-180323-105300001

Easter egg hunts are priced at £2 per person. Normal admission charges apply.

Admission is free for National Trust Members and under 5s.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall for more.