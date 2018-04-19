‘Dynamite’ tribute act coming to Skegness venue

Audiences can enjoy a musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in a show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Let’s Hang On will be at the Embassy Theatre venue this Saturday, April 21, at 7.30pm.

In the first part of the show, Let’s Hang On takes you back to the very beginning where it all began.

Audiences will hear tracks from the early 50s when Frankie first joined the group and then with the addition of Bob Gaudio still recognised today as one of the greatest song writers of all time.

The cast will also do something that is rarely attempted in a live performance - acapella singing.

The second part of the show will feature non-stop hits, including Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back To You, Who Loves You and Bye Bye Baby.

The finale will see the cast come out in the famous red jackets, and blow the roof off with Rag Doll, Sherry, Walk Like A Man and Big Girls Don’t Cry.

A spokesman for the show said: “This really is a must-see show for all the family so book your tickets now.”

Frankie Valli has spoken out on the show, saying ‘You guys are dynamite’.

Tickets, priced at £23 for adults and £10 for children, are avaialble from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the theatre box office on 01507 613100.