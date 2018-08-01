Don’t miss this ‘unique’ show in Skegness

After more than 30 years of successful performances at the Embassy Theatre, Janice Sutton Productions returns for another spellbinding show.
Oh! What a Show debuts at the Grand Parade venue tomorrow (Thursday, August 2) at 7.30pm.
More shows on August 9, August 16, August 23, and August 30.
Audiences will be treated to an evening of entertainment as performers sing and dance their way through a selection of your favourite musicals.
A show spokesman said: “The hallmark to our shows are the fabulous costumes with sequins and feathers galore that could grace the West End. It’s a unique, memorable, jaw-dropping show for the family that is not to be missed.”
Tickets, priced at £18 for adults, £17 for concessions, £10 for chidlren, and £50 for family, from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01507 613100.