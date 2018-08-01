Don’t miss this ‘unique’ show in Skegness

After more than 30 years of successful performances at the Embassy Theatre, Janice Sutton Productions returns for another spellbinding show.

Oh! What a Show debuts at the Grand Parade venue tomorrow (Thursday, August 2) at 7.30pm.

Some more of the cast of Oh! What A Show coming to Skegness. EMN-180724-153946001

More shows on August 9, August 16, August 23, and August 30.

Audiences will be treated to an evening of entertainment as performers sing and dance their way through a selection of your favourite musicals.

A show spokesman said: “The hallmark to our shows are the fabulous costumes with sequins and feathers galore that could grace the West End. It’s a unique, memorable, jaw-dropping show for the family that is not to be missed.”

Tickets, priced at £18 for adults, £17 for concessions, £10 for chidlren, and £50 for family, from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01507 613100.