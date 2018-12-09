Dickens classic on stage in Skegness

A comedic adaptation of a festive tale is coming to Skegness this weekend.

David Mynne presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at Skegness Grammar School on Saturday, December 8.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

It follows Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by the ghosts of past, present and future.

A spokesman for the show said: “Bah! Humbug! We’ve all heard the cry but never quite like this, with rubber-faced comic and Kneehigh Theatre founder David Mynne recreating Charles Dickens’ dream-like classic with minimal props and maximum laughs.

“This truly amazing one-man show sees him play every role, leaping from the ‘delightful boy’, Tiny Tim, to the crotchety old curmudgeon himself, Ebenezer Scrooge.

“Mynne’s endlessly inventive versions of classic novels are justly acclaimed, bringing an emotion to mimicry and mime that turns great stories into stunning performances.

“It’s the perfect combination of belly laughs and fabulous theatre.”

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults, £9 for members and £8 for students, are available from the box office on 01754 881176.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

There is ample parking at the school, and refreshments.