Debut for vintage seaside festival in Skegness

The first vintage seaside festival is set to launch in Skegness this weekend.

It will be held at Tower Gardens on Saturday, September 8, and Sunday, September 9.

The vintage event will be delivered by the Lincolnshire Coast BID/Visit Lincs Coast, and organisers hope the festival could become a annual fixture in Skegness.

Attractions include vintage afternoon tea, Husky’s ice cream van, Punch and Judy shows, a helter-skelter, a ‘chair-o-plane’, children’s rides, face painting and the Jolly Fisherman.

There will also be music and dancing from the 40s and 50s, vintage market stalls and a fashion stall.

Additional events on the Saturday also include performances from the Blighty Belles, taking place at the pier beach bar and Skegness Silver Band performing in the Compass Gardens.

In the evening, there will be an outdoor screening of Grease in the grounds of the Royal Hotel, with a barbecue, bar, face painting and a sweet stall.

Lisa Collins, BID Manager, said; “We are looking forward to a busy weekend celebrating our coastal heritage.”

To find out more, visit www.visitlincscoast.co.uk/events/view/1162/vintage-seaside-festival

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/outdoor-vintage-cinema-screening-tickets-47953442036 for the screening.