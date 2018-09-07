Crafts and more in aid of church funds

A crafts, collectables and car boot event will take place in Revesby this weekend in aid of the village church.

The fundraiser will take place in the village hall and on the village green on Sunday, September 6, from 9am to 1pm.

Refreshments will be available.

Tables (inside) cost £8, with pitches (outside) costing £5. To book a table, call Sue Watts on 01507 568 847 from 3pm onwards.

Food vendors are asked not to attend as money raised from refreshments – as well as the tables and pitches – will go to St Lawrence Church funds.