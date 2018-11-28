Countdown to Christmas in Skegness

Organisers of the annual Christmas lights switch on at The Hildreds Shopping Centre in Skegness promise a bigger and brighter event than ever before.

On Friday, November 30, County Linx Radio will be outside the shopping centre from 5pm.

There will also be an illuminated Santa parade, with help from the Skegness fire brigade.

The parade will leave Briar Way, travel along the High Street and down Lumley Road from 6.15pm.

Crowds can watch as the lights get officially switched on at 7pm.

Centre manager Steve Andrews said: “We are really looking forward to Christmas in Skegness and especially in the Hildreds this year.

“We have lots of new decorations and displays for you to enjoy so bring all of the family for a fantastic, magical visit.

“Once the lights have been switched on, the entire square outside the shopping centre will be covered in snow.”

Youngsters will have the chance to visit Cinderella’s enchanted grotto, which will open on November 30 from 7pm.

Crowds will also have the chance to meet all the pantomime characters.

Money raised by the grotto at Hildreds will be donated to the Skegness Carnival.

• The Boston Women’s Aid giving tree will also open on November 30 for gifts and donations.