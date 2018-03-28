Contemporary circus act coming to Skegness

An alternative circus troupe which made it to the final of Britain’s Got Talent is bringing its latest show to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The Circus of Horrors presents Voodoo at the Grand Parade venue this Friday, March 30, at 7.30pm.

2018 marks 250 years of the circus, which was first invented by Sergeant Major Philip Astley.

However circus has changed more in the past 30 years than in its proud 250 year history, with the emergence of Cirque Du Soleil and The Circus of Horrors.

The Circus of Horrors became the only circus to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and is the first circus to perform in London’s West End for more than 100 years.

Voodoo will star Dr Haze - the undead ringmaster and creator of The Circus of Horrors, Hannibal Hellmeurto - a Guinness World Record holding sword swallower and his wife Anastasia IV - who performs aerial acts suspended only by her golden locks.

A show spokesman said: “The spectacular show features an amazing amalgamation of bizarre and fantastic circus acts all woven into a sensational shock /horror story and the darkest of magic – taking the show to a whole new level.

“It’s powered along by a Devil driven soundscape and performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek.”

For tickets, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk