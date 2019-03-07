Competition: Win tickets to see Bing Live at the Embassy Theatre, Skegness

Bing Live is coming to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness later this month - and you could be in with a chance of winning tickets to see it.

The promoter of Bing Live is offering one lukcy reader of the Skegness Standard a family ticket to any of the four performances, and a goody bag filled with Bing themed prizes.

Bing Live is coming to the Embassy Theatre on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31. EMN-190226-160059001

Bing is a popular TV show on CBeebies - and appeals to the younger generation with fun and laughter in every episode.

A show spokesman said: “Calling all Bingsters! Bing and his friends are coming to Skegness in the first ever Bing stage show!

“Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they find out how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs.

“Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan.

“Don’t miss the chance to see your little one’s face as their favourite characters are brought to life in this brand-new show.

“Full of fun, laughter and music, Bing Live! is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families.

“Going to the theatre… it’s a Bing thing!”

Shows are on Saturday, March 30 at 1pm and 4pm, and on Sunday, March 31, at 10am and 1pm.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer this question: Which TV channel do Bing, Sulo, Coco and Pando regularly appear on?

Email your answer to embassytheatre@mvtlc.org.uk - entries close at midday on Wednesday, March 13.

Good luck!