Comedy ventriloquist Steve set to return to Skegness

A comedy ventriloquist who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and toured with the late Ken Dodd is coming to Neverland Theatre.

Steve Hewlett will appear at the Skegness venue this Friday, May 24, at 7.30pm.

Steve Hewlett has been a a professional entertainer for 22 years and has taken his act around the world, touring with the likes of Ken Dodd and

Steve has toured the UK with his Thinking Inside The Box & 3o Years of Talking to Myself shows and continues to create new ideas and characters to bring together a night of Family entertainment.

This year, Steve is writing his book called VentriloQuest in which he has interviewed the greatest ventriloquists in the world and has brought together his experiences as a ventriloquist on the road and his liasons with other ventriloquists since 1987, this reflects his knowledge of the art also in his live performances.

A show spokesman said: “Do not miss Steve’s return to Neverland this May which actually lands in Britain’s Got Talent week where Steve’s ventriloquist mentor, Jimmy Tamley, will be taking part.”

• Visit www.neverlandartscentre.co.uk to book.