Colourful art on display at Gunby Hall

An exhibition created by a member of the Royal Institute of Oil Painters is on display at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, near Spilsby.

Painting the Garden is a collection of work created by Lincolnshire artist Haidee-Jo Summer.

It will be on display in the Orchard Gallery until July 26.

In this exhibition, Haidee-Jo will be showing paintings of the Gunby Hall gardens alongside other garden, flower and landscape objects.

She said: “I love to celebrate small unnoticed moments in my work, having a particular appreciation for the domestic aspects of every day life.

“I strive for simplicity and economy and to make every mark count.”

Haidee-Jo will be painting in the Gunby Hall gardens tomorrow (July 5), July 6, July 7, July 18, July 19, July 21, July 22 and July 24.

The gallery is open from 11am to 5pm daily and admission is included in the entry to Gunby.