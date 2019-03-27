Clare Teal is coming to Skegness

Award-winning jazz vocalist and BBC Radio 2 presenter Clare Teal is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, later this year - and you could be there!

Clare Teal and her Big Mini Big Band will appear at the Grand Parade venue on Thursday, September 12.

A show spokesman said: “Promising a rich jazz-infused repertoire in its many forms and eclectic song list, with arrangements crafted by world renowned trumpeter and composer Guy Barker and pianist extraordinaire Jason Rebello, Clare and her Big Mini Big Band guarantee an evening of inspired music and unbridled entertainment performed by the very best.”

Staff at the Embassy Theatre anticipate that demand for tickets will be high for this event.

Visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk at 10am on Friday, March 29, to book your tickets.

Alternatively, call 01754 474100.