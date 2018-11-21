Christmas show coming to Spilsby

Audiences in Skegness are invited to get into the festive mood with a new show coming to Spilsby Theatre.

Hambledon Productions presents Ray Galton and Alan Simpson’s Christmas With Steptoe and Son on Friday, November 23.

The show follows Albert and Harold, who seem doomed to spend Christmas in each other’s company.

Harold has plans to celebrate the festive holiday abroad or by throwing an extravagant party in London.

But his old man Albert has other ideas - perhaps spending the festive season in Bognor Regis.

These much-loved episodes of classic comedy from Ray Galton and Alan Simpson have been freshly adapted for the stage by playwright and star of the show, John Hewer.

Hambledon Productions are returning to the Skegness area after their popular shows earlier this year including Just Like That - The Tommy Cooper Show and Steptoe and Son.

A spokesman for the show said: “Christmas simply wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit to 26 Oil Drum Lane to catch up with the nation’s favourite rag-and-bone men and indulge in some classic, festive misadventures!”

Christmas with Steptoe and Son starts at 7.30pm.

The production is expected to finish at 9.30pm.

You can book tickets now, priced at £10, from the Spilsby Theatre box office on 01790 752936.