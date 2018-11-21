Christmas market at wainfleet venue

Batemans Brewery Visitors Centre, in Wainfleet, will hold its first Christmas Market next weekend.

The market will be held on Saturday, November 24, and Sunday, November 25, from 10am-4pm.

Organisers are hoping to offer a truly festive experience for visitors, with a variety of stalls to give ideas for the perfect gift and present ideas.

Light snacks and drinks will be available in the Visitors Centre, as well as additional food and drinks stalls outside.

Food will be available in the Visitors Centre on Saturday from 11am to 4pm and a Sunday carvery will be served between noon and 3pm (booking advisable).

The event will take place both within the Visitors Centre and also outside in marquees, so visitors should wrap up warm.

For more details, call 01754 880317. Free entry.