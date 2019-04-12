Centre stage for Peter Pan-tomime at Skegness theatre

The classic tale of Peter Pan will come alive at Neverland Theatre, in Skegness, over the Easter weekend.

Gary Starr Pantomimes, in association with Neverland Theatre, present Peter Pan-tomime at the Prince George Street venue on Sunday, April 21, and Monday, April 22.

A spokesman said: “Enjoy a tale of wonder and magic, laughter and swashbuckling adventure!

“Join Peter on his adventures in Neverland as he tries to outwit the villainous Captain Hook.

“With all your favourite characters, including Tink, Smee, Wendy and, of course, everyone’s favourite villain Hook.

“With plenty of song, dance and comedy, this show is suitable for children of all ages.”

Youngsters have the chance to meet the cast of Peter Pan after the show.

Tickets, priced at £5.99, are available from www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk or 01754 879262.