Celebrate the menopause in show coming to Skegness

A host of famous faces will star in a show celebrating the menopause at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, next week.

Cheryl Fergison (EastEnders), Maureen Nolan (The Nolans), Rebecca Wheatley (Casualty), and Hilary O’Neil (ITV Copy Cats) star in Menopause The Musical next Thursday, May 17.

The all-singing, all-dancing comedy is set in a department store, where four women with seemingly nothing in common meet by chance and make fun of their woeful lives experiencing ‘The Change’.

They soon bond as they realise that the menopause is an unavoidable stage in every woman’s life.

This is Cheryl Fergison’s third tour with Menopause The Musical and the timing could not be better

She said: “This show simply had to be made.

“It tells you it’s okay to talk about the subject and I’m delighted because I’m going through the menopause myself at the moment.

“You see, until you do you have no idea it’s such a big thing.”

Maureen added: “The show doesn’t make light of the menopause, rather it shows you can tackle the raging hot sweats with humour and honesty.

“What’s really great about this show is that women come up to you and say thank you for making it okay to be over fifty.”

