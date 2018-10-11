Celebrate the life of Meat Loaf in Skegness

The creator and singing force behind some of the world’s bestselling rock musical shows is bringing his new hit show to Skegness.

Steve Steinman’s The Meat Loaf Story will be at the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, next Saturday, October 20, at 7.30pm.

Well known all over the world for his hit shows Vampires Rock, Bat The Symphony and more recently Iconic - The Show, Steve has pulled out all the stops for this next production.

After his appearance on Stars in Their Eyes more than 25 years ago - as Meat Loaf - Steve has performed all over the world and now performs in concert halls and theatres nationwide.

The Meat Loaf Story will have you up on your feet, rocking out to hits including Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Anything For Love, Bat Out Of Hell and many more.

For tickets and more information, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.