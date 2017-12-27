Celebrate New Year in Skegness area

With 2018 fast approaching, here is a roundup of New Year’s Eve events in the Skegness area for all to enjoy.

The Lakes Restaurant, in Burgh le Marsh, will be holding a seven-course meal on Sunday with live music from Charlie Don’t Surf, playing until the early hours into the New Year.

There are still some tables left so call 01754 811198 or 07940393915 to book.

The Ashley Walker Band will be providing entertainment for the whole family at The Suncastle, in North Parade, Skegness.

On Sunday, there is entertainment for youngsters and a disco from 7pm, with games and prizes.

It will be followed by the band, who will be on stage from 9.30pm until late.

Doors open at 6.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £3 for adults and £2 for children, are available on the door.

There will also be music from an entertainer who will be bringing in the New Year in the Jubilee Bar, in Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness this Sunday.

Search for Skegness Seafront on Facebook for more.

An 80s New Year’s Party will be held at The Anchor Inn, in Friskney, this Sunday, December 31, from 7.30pm.

The host for the evening is Jon Grant, as seen on ITV show Stars In Their Eyes.

Jon, who covers a wide range of music from Ska and reggae to 80s hits, will be entertaining audiences until the early hours.

The chimes of Big Ben will sound at midnight, accompanied by singing.

The night is open to families, with a complimentary supper served mid-evening.

There is no entry fee.