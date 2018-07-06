Celebrate Meadows Day at Gunby attraction

A celebration of the beautiful meadows at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens, is set to take place this weekend.

Gunby Hall will celebrate National Meadows Day on Saturday, July 7 - an annual event which encourages people to celebrate meadows in their local area.

Gunby Hungerhill Meadow EMN-180207-232857001

From 11am to 5pm, visitors are invited on free one-hour trailer rides through the parkland to find out more about the importance of meadows and how Gunby staff look after them.

The route will begin at St Peter’s Church, then go to Back Lane meadow, to field margins and then Hunger Hill meadow.

Trailer rides depart at 11am, 12.10pm, 1.20pm, 2.30pm and 3.40pm.

Normal admission fees apply and trailer rides are free,, but not suitable for the under 5s.

Tickets for trailer tours are available from the welcome shed on a first come, first serve basis.

The house, gardens and tea-room will be open too.