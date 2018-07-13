Celebrate King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in Skegness

A tribute show to music icon and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Rob Kingsley stars in A Vision of Elvis, coming to the Grand Parade venue next Saturday, July 21, at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be transported back to 1968 - the first live TV special for Elvis Presley in what became known as The ‘68 Comeback Special - marking his return to live music after seven years of making films for Hollywood.

Hits will include Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes, Jailhouse Rock, Suspicious Minds and Rob Kingsley’s favourite Elvis song - An American Trilogy.

2018 marks a decade of touring for Rob - and he has loved every second.

Rob said: “Elvis is my hero and such an icon.

“I am so lucky to be able to do what I do - performing my tribute to Elvis Presley.”

For tickets, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.