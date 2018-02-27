Celebrate King of Rock n Roll

Awarding winning Elvis tribute artist Ben Portsmouth is heading to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, next Saturday, March 10.

The King Is Back: Ben Portsmouth will be at the Grand Parade venue next Saturday, March 10.

Having grown up listening to Elvis songs thanks to his father’s love of the King of Rock n Roll, Ben formed the Taking Care of Elvis band in 2005.

A spokesman said: “He looked like Elvis, he sang like Elvis and had an on stage charisma that had audiences believing at time they were watching the King himself.”

In 2012, Ben went on to be crowned Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist.

He is the only artist from outside the United States to win this prestigious title.

Music will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at between £25 and £27.50 for adults, and £15 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk.

You can also book by calling 01507 613100.