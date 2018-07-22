Cast enjoy life of Tommy Cooper in show coming to Skegness

A show paying tribute to a true comic genius is coming to Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, in Skegness.

Just Like That - The Tommy Cooper Show is coming to Skegness on Friday, July 27.

After a successful UK tour, Just Like That - The Tommy Cooper Show returns, paying tribute to Tommy Cooper.

The show has been adapted for the stage by John Hewer, and arranged by the Tommy Cooper estate and his daughter Vicky.

She said: “It’s an incredible honour that my father is being remembered 30 years on through the spirit of this wonderful production.

“If Tommy were floating around here today he would have loved the fact that he was still bringing laughter into people’s lives.”

John Hewer, who plays the man in the fez, added: “People can expect an evening of solid family entertainment - music, magic and, of course, plenty of Tommy’s signature buffoonery.

“For hardcore fans and lovers of comedy alike, the show is a must as we delve into his vast catalogue of material and come up with some hidden gems as well as his sure-fire hits.

“It’s an honour to be bringing his timeless sense of mischief to old and new audiences.”

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets, priced at £10, available from www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk