Case of mistaken identities in production coming to Skegness

Audiences in Skegness can enjoy a theatrical production which combines mistaken identities, confusion - and cucumber sandwiches.

Two Gents Productions present The Importance of Being Earnest at Skegness Grammar School this Sunday, February 10, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

On the surface The Importance of Being Earnest is a light, fluffy jibe at the nonsensicalness of the English upper class at the turn of the 19th to the 20th century.

At a deeper level, it is also a profound plea for sincerity and caring in the face of adversity.

This new production showcases Oscar Wilde’s play as it has never been seen before, with two British-African women, Ayesha Casely-Hayford and Kudzanayi Chiwawa, playing all the characters and bringing to life this 19th century ‘trivial comedy for serious people’.

The show’s directors Tonderai Munyevu and Arne Pohlmeier said: “The Importance of Being Earnest is a good night out at the theatre – quick witted dialogue, over the top posh-ness, mistaken identities, handbags and cucumber sandwiches. Underneath, however, there is also a tense drama about identity, social anxiety and the need to belong. We have chosen to amp up both aspects with only two actors playing all of the parts and tapping into their own experience as migrants and as women to bring a rich, nuanced approach to Oscar Wilde’s masterpiece.”

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults, £9 for ELA members and £8 for students, are available from 01754 881176.

Doors open at 7pm and there is ample car parking.

Refreshments will be available on the night.