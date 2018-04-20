Britain’s Got Talent ventriloquism act at Skegness theatre venue

A comedy ventriloquist who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and toured with the late Ken Dodd is coming to Neverland Theatre, in Skegness.

Steve Hewlett and Friends will appear at the Prince George Street venue this Friday, April 27.

Audiences will be entertained by Arthur Lager, little Simon Cowell and much more in the latest show.

As well as touring the UK in the Ken Dodd Laughter Show for three years, Steve also enjoyed his own UK theatre tour Thinking Inside The Box after his successful appearance in the Britain’s Got Talent final with his Simon Cowell creation.

Last year, Steve took to the road again with his second tour, 30 Years Of Talking To Myself.

Tickets, priced at £10 each, are available from www.thelittleboxoffice.com/neverland or 01754 879262.

• Steve Hewlett and Friends will return to Neverland Theatre on Saturday, October 13.