Bonfire Night 2018: fireworks displays and events in Skegness

There are lots of chances to celebrate Bonfire Night in the Skegness area.

Batemans Visitor Centre, in Wainfleet, is holding a fireworks display and bonfire night celebration on Saturday, November 3, from 5.30pm.

A youngster enjoyed the fun at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre last year. EMN-181023-153557001

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm, a laser show will start at 7pm and there will be fireworks from 7.30pm.

Entry is £6 for adults, £3 for children aged five to 12, and free for under fives.

Tickets are available on 01754 882009 or on the night.

Spilsby Rotary Club will host a fireworks display on Monday, November 5.

It will be held at Spilsby Playing Fields.

Gates open at 6pm for a 7pm start.

As well as fireworks, there will also be food, mulled wine and stalls.

Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, in East Kirkby, will host a day of events on Saturday, November 3. before the evening entertainment, which kicks off at 8pm.

Avro Lancaster NX611 taxi runs will take place at noon, 3pm and 7pm.

Visitors can also feel the atmosphere of a World War Two airfield at night and feast on a hog roast.

There will also be the chance to enjoy various lectures throughout the day.

Entry is priced at £11 in advance or £12 for adults, and £3.50 in advance or £4 for children aged 10-15.

The hog roast will cost an additional £4.50 extra on the day.

To find out more, visit www.lincsaviation.co.uk

Fireworks at Skegness Football Field will be held on Wednesday, November 7.

There will be fire eating, stilt walkers, fairground rides, food and refreshments.

Entry is priced at £3 and there is free parking.

Alford Bonfire and Fireworks Display will be held at Alford and District Cricket Club on Saturday, November 3.

Gates open at 6pm, the fire will be lit at 6.45pm and there will be fireworks from 7.15pm.

Entry is priced at £5 for adults, and it is free for under 11s.