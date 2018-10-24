Billy Fury’s band on stage

The band who played behind early British rock and roll star Billy Fury will recreate his music in a show at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Fury’s Tornados present Halfway to Paradise: The Billy Fury Story this Saturday, October 27, at 7.30pm.

Chris Raynor with Billy Fury performing at De-Montfort Hall, in Leicester, in 1974. EMN-181016-151512001

The band is made up of Colin Gold on vocals, Charlie Eston on keyboards Chris Raynor on lead guitar, John Raynor on drums and Graham Wyvill on bass.

Fury’s Tornados played behind Billy Fury from 1969 until his sad death in 1983.

Fury’s hits included Last Night Was Made For Love, Jealousy, A Thousand Stars and Halfway to Paradise.

The show will have a unique twist, as audiences will see Billy performing on a giant screen, while Fury’s Tornados back him.

Colin Gold performing as Billy Fury. EMN-181016-151841001

A spokesman said: “Fury’s Tornados had always dreamed of playing these old hits again, now, thanks to new technology they can once more relive those fabulous days as Fury sings live again.”

Tickets, priced at £22 for adults, £15 for children, from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01507 613100.