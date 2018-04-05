Best of Wham! in latest show coming to the Embassy Theatre

A show featuring hits from one of the greatest pop groups of the 80s is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The Best of WHAM! comes to the Grand Parade venue tomorrow (Friday, April 6).

The concert show will star Craig Webb as George Michael.

Craig made his TV debut on talent show Let It Shine, where he made it through to the quarter-finals of the show.

The show will include hits such as Wake Me Up Before You Go, Club Tropicana, Freedom and I’m Your Man.

A spokesman for the show said: “With sensational vocals, choreography, costumes and an awesome live band, The Best of WHAM! is an authentic musical journey that truly recaptures the full WHAM! experience.”

The show will start at 8pm.

Tickets, priced at £23.50, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01507 613100.