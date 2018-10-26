Beer, gin and rum festival with a Halloween twist in Wainfleet

Bateman’s Visitors Centre, in Wainfleet All Saints, is set to host an event this weekend to mark Halloween

A beer, gin and rum festival will be held on Saturday, October 27, and Sunday, October 28.

The festival will be held from 11am to 11pm on both days.

Adults in fancy dress will receive discounted drinks vouchers.

Prizes will also be awarded to the best children’s fancy dress costume.

Visitors can also enjoy morris dancing and live music from Leftovas on the Saturday evening.

Food will be available over the weekend.

Admission to the event is free.

To find out more about the beer, gin and rum festival, visit www.bateman.co.uk/events/beer-gin-rum-festival or call Bateman’s Visitors Centre on 01754 880317.