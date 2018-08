Mindful meditation will take place in the Gunby Hall gardens next Thursday, August 9.

The session from 11.30am to 12.30pm will be led by human givens therapist Jenny Tipping.

It costs £7.50, and admission charges also apply.

Booking for the mindful meditation session is essential.

Call 01507 451856 or email jen.tipping@btinternet.com to book.