Bang a gong at the Embassy Theatre

The iconic sights and sounds of glam rockers T.Rex will be brought to Skegness next weekend courtesy of a top tribute act – and a life-long fan.

Sweeney Entertainments presents T.Rextasy at the Embassy Theatre on Sunday, September 1, at 7.30pm.

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era.

The band had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s including Love to Boogie, Telegram Sam, Jeepster and 20th Century Boy.

Accepted as the world’s only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan & T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan’s family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex and Bolan’s catalogue management, T.Rextasy have been performing all over the world for more than 25 years.

The skilled musicianship of Danielz (vocals and lead guitar), Neil Cross (rhythm guitars and backing vocals), Rob Butterfield (bass guitar and backing vocals) and John Skelton (drums) lets the timeless music and legacy of Marc Bolan and T.Rex live on.

Danielz said: “I absolutely love playing the songs of T.Rex.

“Fans are coming to have a good time, and when I see people smiling and doing just that it makes it really worthwhile.”

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over 18 years both in the UK and internationally

• Call 01754 474100 to book.