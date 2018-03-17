Bang a gong at the Embassy

The iconic sights and sounds of glam rockers T.Rex will be brought to Skegness next week courtesy of a top tribute act – and a life-long fan.

T.Rextasy play The Embassy Theatre next Thursday, March 22, at 7.30pm.

The act have performed internationally and been endorsed by no less than the family of T.Rex’s late flamboyant frontman, Marc Bolan – as well as his estate, catalogue management, and former T.Rex band members.

The skilled musicianship of Danielz, Neil Cross, Rob Butterfield and John Skelton (Drums) lets the timeless music and legacy of Marc Bolan and T.Rex live on, performing everything from 20th Century Boy to Children of the Revolution as well as Telegraph Sam to Hot Love.

Danielz, lead vocalist and lead guitarist, said “I absolutely love playing the songs of T.Rex. It’s the actual buzz one gets of going on stage and giving the audience a live experience.”

For tickets, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk