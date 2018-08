A Bands on the Bank event will be held at Batemans Brewery Visitor Centre, in Wainfleet, this Saturday, August 18.

Gates open at 1pm and bands will be on the stage from 2.30pm.

There will also be a beer tent, cocktail bar, hog roast, barbecue, face painting and childrens attractions.

Visit www.bateman.co.uk/events/bands-on-the-bank for tickets.