When and where will Santa’s sleigh be in Spilsby

Father Christmas will be joining members of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service in Spilsby on Thursday, December 20 to help raise funds for a trio of good causes.

Santa’s Sleigh will be setting off from the fire station in Boston Road at 6pm to collect for Eresby Special School, Baby’s Basket, and The Fire Fighters Charity.

It will proceed to Hundleby via Ancaster Avenue and Eresby Avenue, before returning to Spilsby.

The subsequent route will include West End, the town centre, Ashby Road, Ashby Meadows, Reynard Street, Queen Street, Post Office Lane, Halton Road, Lady Jane Franklin Drive, Tasman Road, Old Market Avenue, Vale Road, Brun Balderson Close, Shamfields Road, and (if there is room) Magellan Drive.

More details are available on Facebook at Santa’s Sleigh is coming back to Spilsby!