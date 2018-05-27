Wartime Village another victory for museum

A Wartime Village event in Skegness has been hailed a victory for a local museum.

The event was held at the Village Church Farm over the weekend.

The Wartime Village in Skegness. Photo: Stephen Willmer. ANL-180521-170835001

Visitors were entertained by re-enactment groups who organisers say never fail to impress.

A statement said: “The Wartime Village would like to say a huge thank you to the re-enactors, sponsors, stalls, supporters and visitors who, together, made this second Wartime Village event pleasurable and fun.

“The team have worked hard over the past months to create this event in support of the Village Church Farm Museum; every penny raised helps to keep the museum open to the public throughout the year.

“Without your support there would be no event and we are always happy to welcome you all back next year.”

The Wartime Village in Skegness. Photo: Stephen Willmer. ANL-180521-170937001

Sponsors were Kirks Butchers (Skegness), RAMCO, Huskies Ices, Peoples First Mobility and Becky Jayne.