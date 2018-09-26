Skegness ‘Hell House’ to feature on TV show with former ‘Ghost Adventures’ star

A house in Skegness - allegedly so haunted it has been dubbed a ‘Hell house’ - is to feature in a TV show tomorrow (Thursday).

The show Paranormal Lockdown UK will see presenter and ghost hunter Nick Groff visiting number 81 in Skegness to conduct an investigation.

Groff, a former member of the popular Ghost Adventures show in the US, tweeted a teaser trailer for the UK version of his show - which is set to be screened at 9pm on the freeview channel Quest Red.

The show calls the home ‘the Skegness Hell House’ - with the trailer showing Groff and fellow ghost hunter Katrina Weidman in a darkened room, exclaiming: “I have a really terrible feeling right now, it’s actually terrifying me.”

The family at the house claim to have been ‘tormented’ for decades by a paranormal presence, with experiences including terrifying encounters and unexplained bad smells.

Groff describes the home as ‘a very scary location’ and said he and his team were on ‘lockdown’ at the location for 72 hours.

A shot of the 'haunted' house (centre) from the show's trailer.

Did they capture any evidence of the paranormal? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Have you ever experienced the paranormal? Email gemma.gadd@jpress.co.uk

A snapshot of the home's front door from the show's trailer.