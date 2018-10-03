Skegness area set for spot on BBC One antiques show

The Skegness-area is to feature on TV screens across the country this week as part of the Antiques Road Trip.

The popular BBC show, which sees antiques experts tour the UK searching for treasures and competing to make the most cash at auction, made a stop at Burgh Antique and Collectables Centre in May.

Show regular Philip Serrell and newcomer Louise Gostello arrived in town in a red, open-topped Jaguar XJS. They were accompanied by a team of six others: two camera operators, a producer, the producer’s assistant, a runner, and a classic car specialist who was there to make sure that the car behaved itself.

After about four hours of filming, Philip went on to Skegness to meet the Town Crier and Louise took the classic car on to her next stop in Mablethorpe.

The results of their filming is to be shown tomorrow (Thursday, October 4) on BBC One at 4.30pm.