National Trust looking for volunteers to help at historic properties across Lincolnshire

The National Trust is looking for volunteers to help at historic properties across Lincolnshire.

The conservation charity is looking for people from all walks of life to help across a variety of roles, which include lending a hand in the tea-room at Belton House, bringing Tattershall Castle’s history to life as an education volunteer or capturing the beauty of Gunby Hall as a volunteer photographer.

A volunteer talking to a visitor at Wightwick Manor and Gardens. Photo: National Trust. EMN-180117-125215001

As well as working in beautiful surroundings, volunteering with the Trust provides the opportunity to learn new skills, make new friends and take part in exclusive behind-the-scenes talks and tours. Volunteers don’t need any qualifications or specific experience, just be willing to get involved and enjoy a new challenge.

Alison Minshall, Volunteering and Participation Consultant at the Trust said: “As a charity, we rely on volunteers to help us look after the places in our care, and we simply wouldn’t be able to do this without their support and boundless enthusiasm.

“There’s much more flexibility to volunteering than you might think too, whether it’s a few hours a week as a room guide, once a month in the garden or even once a year at a family muck-in day when you can bring the kids and help in the parkland. Whatever time you can give it’s very much appreciated and makes a real difference in preserving our heritage.”

Details of volunteering opportunities at National Trust places in Lincolnshire can be found at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/midlands

Belton House, between Sleaford and Grantham, is holding volunteer recruitment days on Saturday January 20 and Wednesday January 24 where anyone interested in volunteering can meet the team and find out more. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house for details.