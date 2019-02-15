National recognition for Jurassic restoration project

The restoration of an historic steam locomotive based near Skegness has been recognised at the national level.

The project at the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway, based at the Skegness Water Leisure Park, in Ingoldmells, finished a runner-up at the 2019 Heritage Railway Association Awards.

‘Jurassic’ appeared in the category for locomotive engineering projects for The Coiley Locomotive Engineering Award.

The restoration, carried out by the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway Historic Vehicles Trust, was supported by £43,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Railway spokesman John Chappell said: “This is a wonderful, much appreciated recognition of the hard work and dedication which has gone into Jurassic’s restoration.”