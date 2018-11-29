Major improvements for railway

A programme of major improvements has begun at a visitor attraction near Skegness.

The work at the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway, in Walls Lane, Ingoldmells, will take place during the closed season as it prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary next year.

It will see the track in and around the station at Walls Lane being upgraded with newer, heavier rails to replace ones which, in many cases, date back to the First World War. Many of the sleepers are also being replaced, as is the ballast.

A spokesman for the attraction says this has been made possible through the recruitment of a number of new, skilled volunteers to join the existing team and through the generosity of supporters who have contributed to the ‘substantial’ costs involved.