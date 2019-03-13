In Pictures: Families have a ‘roar-some’ time at Gunby’s ‘Tiger’ exhibition

A classic children’s book was brought to life for visitors at an exhibition which began at Gunby Hall on Saturday.

The Tiger Who Came To Tea exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the book, by author Judith Kerr.

The Tiger who came to Tea event at Gunby Hall. Philip Smith and Amii Patrick-Smith with Link Smith 4 and Phoebe Smith 2 doing the Tiger Hunt. EMN-191103-091925001

Families who visited were able to serve tea to the giant tiger in a makeshift kitchen, follow a tiger trail and see displays of the book’s artwork.

Gunby Hall visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby said: “The first two days with tiger went really well, lots of children fed the tiger, dressed up and read him his story.

“The children’s tiger trail is a huge success and many visitors bought their own tiger from the tea room to look after at home.

“It’s been great to share the life story of author Judith Kerr and display facsimiles of her stunning artwork.”

The Tiger who came to Tea event at Gunby Hall. Operations manager Rachel Marriott.

The exhibition is running until Sunday, April 28 - although Gunby Hall and Gardens had to close on Monday after rain left the parking area too waterlogged for vehicles.

They expect to re-open this Saturday, March 16.

To find out more, contact Gunby Hall on 01751 890102 or follow Gunby Hall and Gardens on Facebook.

Noah Sajewicz, two, at The Tiger Who Came To Tea exhibition.

Milo Ingham, two, enjoys tea with the Tiger.