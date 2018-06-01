IN PICTURES: A scrumpy time at Carrington Rally

Organisers have announced a major headliner for next year’s Carrington Rally, which will mark 60 years since the festival began.

The news follows a successful 59th show over the bank holiday weekend which saw thousands come out in the bright sunshine to visit Lincolnshire’s oldest steam and vintage festival.

Next year’s visitors though might want to travel down in their combine harvesters as organisers have booked West Country band The Wurzels to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

The band, which began in 1966 are famous for their country-based lyrics, in particular for songs Combine Harvester and I am a Cider Drinker.

Spokesman in charge of PR Joe Daft said: “We have had a fantastic 59th show with brilliant attractions and entertainment that has been enjoyed by thousands of visitors.

“Two days of sunshine brought out the best of the show and we are excited for our 60th anniversary next year with the one and only Wurzels kicking off the celebrations.

“A special thanks goes to our committee who all volunteer their time to keep this historic show going.”

Tickets for the show’s 60th milestone will go on sale later in the year.