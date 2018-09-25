Hidden layers of history to be uncovered with new £600k project - and you can get involved

A new £600,000 project is hoping to reveal the hidden history beneath the landscapes of Lincolnshire - and you can get involved this Thursday.

Heritage Lincolnshire’s ‘Layers Project’ will provide exciting opportunities for people to explore the rich history of their county.

Volunteers have carried out lots of research on Revesby Estate, and particularly enjoyed how to undertake a Time Team style geophysical survey of Revesby’s Cistercian abbey

Training events, workshops and study site days are being held for those interested in learning about what they call ‘the non-destructive archaeological techniques used to reveal the history buried beneath our feet’.

Until the end of 2018 the Layers of History project is focussing on study sites at South Ormsby Estate, Hainton Estate, Hackthorn and Aslackby - but will be investigating other sites in 2019.

The project, costing £600,000 over three years, began in February 2017 and has been supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), Lincolnshire County Council, West Lindsey District Council, the Armed Forces Community Covenant and the Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service.

Anyone with an interest in the county’s historic landscapes can get involved.

Beverley Gormley, Layers of History senior project officer said: “Layers of History is a volunteer-led project with a difference. We don’t tell you what we want you to do, we give you some ideas and then you tell us what you want to do. Once volunteers have signed up, they can get stuck in as much or as little as they like.”

Join the Layers of History team for a taster morning at Hainton, on Thursday, September 27, followed by an afternoon of fieldwalking.

For details, or to book a place, email layers@heritagelincolnshire.org