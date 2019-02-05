Have tea with a tiger at Gunby Hall to celebrate popular book’s 50th anniversary

Families can enjoy tea with a tiger when a new touring exhibition based on a much-loved children’s book comes to Gunby Hall.

The National Trust site is the only one in Lincolnshire to be chosen to host ‘The Tiger Who Came To Tea’ exhibition - which celebrates the work of author-illustrator Judith Kerr.

Author Judith Kerr pictured with some of her artwork.

Children who visit during the exhibition will be transported into the world of the book - and even get to make tea for the big tiger in Sophie’s interactive kitchen.

The exhibition, which also marks 50 years since the book was first published, will feature copies of Judith’s original illustrations - and also those she produced for her other classics such as the Mog’s series, The Crocodile Under the Bed, and several more.

A spokesman for Gunby Hall said the magic of the book will be ‘brought vividly to life’ at Gunby Hall.

They added: “You can buy some Tiger Who Came to Tea souvenirs in the Gunby tea room and there’s a tiger themed children’s trail in the house too.”

Published in 1968, The Tiger Who Came To Tea has sold millions of copies and been translated into 11 languages.

Those who visit the exhibition will also have the chance to explore Judith’s childhood and her experiences of having to escape Germany as Hitler came to power; how it felt to be a refugee in Switzerland, then France before finally settling in London in 1936. Judith writes about these experiences through three semi-autobiographical novels for older children in her Out of the Hitler Time trilogy, through the story of her alter ego Anna.

The exhibition runs from March 9 to April 28, on Saturdays to Wednesdays, from 11am-5pm (last admission at 4pm).

For ticket prices visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby- estate-hall-and-gardens